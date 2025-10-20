Students with hardships, special needs getting to school by alternative approach

The Brief Every day, a student in the Houston area is forced to move from their school district. EverDriven describes itself as a modernized transportation solution in 36 states serving some 800 districts. It works with most school districts in the greater Houston area.



Houston-area students with hardships, special needs get to school by alternative approach

What they're saying:

"Some hardship their family endured, they had to leave our district boundaries, and they wanted to stay with their classmates and teachers and graduate in Galena Park ISD," said the District's Transportation Director Kenneth Bush. "We use EverDriven for that purpose."

"We specialize in transporting students with unique needs, those experiencing disabilities, housing instability," said Alex Muirbrook with EverDriven.

EverDriven describes itself as a modernized transportation solution in 36 states serving some 800 districts.

It works with most school districts in the greater Houston area.

The same driver picks up the students every day in the same vehicle.

EverDriven also provides rides to and from extracurricular activities for students with hardships or special needs.