Streets closed to be closed in Downtown Houston for active threat exercise

The City of Houston announced a few streets will be closed next week for an active threat exercise.

On Dec. 21, the City says they will conduct a full-scale active threat exercise at 611 Walker Street in downtown from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Due to this exercise, the following streets will be closed to vehicle and pedestrian traffic starting at 9 a.m.:

SUGGESTED: Things to do in Houston this weekend, December 16 to 18: Holiday events, festivals, & more

Smith Street between Rusk and McKinney

Louisiana Street between Rusk and Mckinney

Walker between Milam and Bagby

Parking in these areas will be blocked by law enforcement participating in the exercise. Access to 611 Walker will be closed from 9 a.m. until noon and the Downtown tunnels between the Tranquility garage and Shell building will also be closed. The City said signs will be posted alerting foot traffic of these closures.

The City said the goal of the exercise is to practice preparedness, communications, and employee safety in the event of an active threat and this drill will allow first responders and city employees to experience a simulated real-world active shooter event.

MORE STORIES RELATED TO HOUSTON

The community should be prepared the City says for a large emergency response and several road closures on the day of the event.

It will be controlled and conducted based on FEMA’s Homeland Security Exercise and Evaluation Program (HSEEP) principles, the city assured.