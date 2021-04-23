Storm takes down trees, power lines in Montgomery County

Strong winds left storm damage north of Conroe Friday.



During the torrential rain, a large tree fell across a front yard on Greenbriar Drive in Panorama Village, taking power lines with it, and reaching all the way into the neighbor’s driveway.



The homeowner says he feels lucky there’s no damage to his home after the intense wind came and left quickly.

"Wind picked up," said Edgar Toppel. "Watched a chair go by the window."



Toppel says he didn’t realize his front yard tree had toppled until the winds died down.



"Just my luck, but it’s my luck it didn’t hit anything," said Toppel.



He and his wife are grateful no one was hurt.



"We was heading for the hallway and gonna jump in the pantry over there, and then the wind just went away," said Toppel.

On I-45, torrential rain slowed traffic to a crawl Friday—some cars and trucks ending up in the ditch—drivers struggling to see through the rain.



"There is a lot of risk," said trucker Bruce Hullinger. "You get cars that’ll hydroplane."



Hullinger chose to wait it out at a rest stop.



"I can do the hydroplane too, and it’s a lot worse if I do it, than if a car does it," said Hullinger.