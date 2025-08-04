Houston daycare owner charged with leaving 5 kids in hot car while shopping

The Brief Domonique Wilson is charged with five counts of endangering a child in Harris County. Court records state she runs a home daycare out of her apartment complex on Stone Street. She left five of her clients' kids in a hot car while she took her own two kids inside a grocery store to shop.



A Houston daycare owner has been arrested and is facing charges after leaving five children in a hot car while she went inside a store to shop.

Dominique Wilson has five charges for endangering a child in Harris County. According to court documents, all five kids were under 15, including an 8 and 6-year-old.

Daycare provider arrested

What we know:

Wilson is allegedly the owner of ‘My Lil Angels’, which she operated out of the apartment complex she was living at on the 8100 block of Stone Street.

Court documents claim Wilson went to the grocery store with five children she was watching for daycare and her own two kids. Wilson is accused of taking her kids inside the store but left the other five clients', kids inside the car in 91-degree heat.

A witness said they found the children in distress, red-faced, and crying.

Wilson had her bond set to $10,000 for each charge.

What we don't know:

The condition of the clients' kids is unknown