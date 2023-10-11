Steve Scalise House speakership threatened by GOP holdouts

The vacant post of House Speaker is a step closer to being filled with Louisiana Congressman Steve Scalise emerging as the choice of Republicans who maintain a slim majority.

While a big step forward for Scalise, the speakership is hardly a done deal with potential GOP holdouts in position to defeat the nomination.

In a head-to-head contest, Scalise bested Ohio Congressman and Trump choice Jim Jordan 113 to 99 in a vote restricted to House Republicans.

Jordan has since voiced his support for Scalise and offered to make a nominating speech.

With no Democrat votes forthcoming, Scalise needs near-unanimous backing from fellow Republicans when the full House votes on the nomination

Several GOP members have publicly expressed their reluctance to support Scalise, a development which triggered a rebuke from Houston Congressman Dan Crenshaw.

"Steve Scalise is going to be a great speaker and now, predictably, there are some members who will refuse to vote for Steve Scalise and instead want to vote with Democrats against Steve Scalise on the floor, so we are likely going to see a repeat of past grievances all over again because some members want a little bit of extra attention and personal favors," said Crenshaw.

Scalise, who is being treated for the form of cancer known as multiple myeloma, has secured the backing of recently ousted House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.