Stafford police shooting leaves suspect dead; investigation underway

The Brief Stafford police officers shot and killed a suspect believed to be involved in an aggravated robbery. Officers received calls about a man wielding a knife near Avenue E in Stafford. According to Stafford police, officers initially tried to taste the suspect, but it was ineffective.



Stafford police officers were involved in a deadly shooting after investigating an aggravated robbery on Sunday afternoon.

Authorities identified the suspect as 35-year-old Miftau Oladipo.

Stafford officer-involved shooting death

The backstory:

On Sunday, around 3:15 p.m. police officers received two calls about a male suspect wielding a knife near Avenue E.

A third call came in saying there was an aggravated robbery at the 7-Eleven at 2919 North Main Street and the suspect involved matched the description, according to Stafford Police Department.

CRIME: Northwest Houston: Man fatally shot at apartment complex; suspect on the run, police say

Police reported the victim stated she was robbed by a Black male wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants, and a white shirt.

The suspect was seen near the intersection of Avenue E and Shady Brook Drive and when police initiated contact, the suspect ran causing officers to chase after him.

Stafford police report the suspect was armed with a large kitchen knife and a brick when he began charging at officers.

Get news, weather and so much more on the new FOX LOCAL app

The officers deployed a Taser, which did not get the suspect down. A second officer shot their firearm, striking the suspect, authorities say.



According to Stafford PD, officers immediately began life-saving measures, but the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.

What's next:

The Stafford Police Department is investigating the shooting alongside the Texas Rangers, the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office, and the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office.