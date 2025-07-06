Northwest Houston: Man fatally shot at apartment complex; suspect on the run, police say
HOUSTON - A man has died after he shot at an apartment complex in northwest Houston late Saturday night.
Houston shooting: Sherwood Lane apartment complex
What we know:
At about 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood Lane, near Highway 290 and Magnum Road.
When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police say he was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.
No arrests have been made at this time.
What we don't know:
No one involved has been identified at this time. The victim is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30's.
There is no suspect information.
The motive is not clear at this time.
The Source: OnScene and HPD Lt. Khan