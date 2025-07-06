Expand / Collapse search

Northwest Houston: Man fatally shot at apartment complex; suspect on the run, police say

Published  July 6, 2025 2:58pm CDT
Man shot at northwest Houston apartment complex, dies at hospital, police say

The suspect fled a complex on Sherwood Lane after shooting a man late Saturday night.

The Brief

    • Police were called to a complex on Sherwood Lane.
    • The victim was reportedly shot twice, then he was pronounced deceased at a hospital.
    • HPD Homicide detectives are investigating.

HOUSTON - A man has died after he shot at an apartment complex in northwest Houston late Saturday night.

Houston shooting: Sherwood Lane apartment complex

What we know:

At about 11 p.m. Saturday, police were called to a complex in the 4600 block of Sherwood Lane, near Highway 290 and Magnum Road.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man with two gunshot wounds to his upper body. Police say he was taken to a hospital, but he was pronounced deceased shortly after arriving.

No arrests have been made at this time.

What we don't know:

No one involved has been identified at this time. The victim is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30's.

There is no suspect information.

The motive is not clear at this time.

