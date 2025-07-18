Accused shooter in deadly Spring incident released; case to be reviewed by jury

The Brief Daniel Johnson was pronounced deceased following a shooting at a Spring apartment complex. Officials say the victim and alleged shooter were acquaintances. Officials say Johnson's girlfriend and the alleged shooter were questioned and released.



The case of a deadly shooting at a Spring apartment complex is going to a grand jury after the accused shooter was released by authorities, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Spring, TX apartment shooting update

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Serena Woods Apartments in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road, near Aldine Westfield Road.

Officials arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office (HCSO) has since identified the victim as Daniel Johnson.

A second man, believed to be the shooter, remained at the scene and was detained for questioning by Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators.

HCSO Sgt. Michael Ritchie told FOX 26 the two men involved were acquaintances, and this was not a home invasion.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspect detained following deadly shooting at Spring apartment complex, officials say

In a news release, the HCSO says detectives spoke with the victim's girlfriend, who witnessed the shooting, and the suspected shooter.

After the interviews, detectives contacted the Harris County District Attorney's Office. It was then decided that the case would be reviewed by a grand jury when the investigation was finished.

Officials say the alleged suspect was released and taken home.

The Medical Examiner's Office will perform an autopsy to confirm the cause and manner of death.

What we don't know:

The alleged shooter has not been identified at this time.

There is no information available regarding what led up to the shooting.