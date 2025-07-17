Suspect detained following deadly shooting at Spring apartment complex, officials say

The Brief The shooting happened at an apartment complex on Hirschfield Road. One man has been pronounced deceased, and a suspect is in custody. Others are asked to avoid the area.



Harris County deputies are investigating a deadly shooting that was reported at an apartment complex in the Spring area.

Spring, TX apartment shooting

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. at the Serena Woods Apartments in the 2800 block of Hirschfield Road, near Aldine Westfield Road.

Officials arrived at the scene and found a man with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to Harris County Precinct 4 Constable Mark Herman. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene.

A second man, believed to be the shooter, remained at the scene and was detained for questioning by Harris County Sheriff’s Office investigators. As of Thursday night, no arrests had been made and the individual was not in official custody.

HCSO Sgt. Michael Ritchie told FOX 26 the two men involved were acquaintances, and this was not a home invasion.

Deputies were seen taking photographs and collecting evidence, including placing bags over the detained man’s hands as part of their investigation.

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the names of either individual. The sheriff’s office said detectives are continuing to interview witnesses and gather evidence to determine what led up to the shooting.