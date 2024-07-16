Spring shooting: Authorities actively searching for suspect following deadly shooting

Authorities are actively searching for a suspect following a deadly shooting in the area of Oakhurst Drive in Spring.

Details are limited, but authorities said one person was killed in the shooting.

Authorities said the suspect is described as a skinny Black male, wearing a black hoodie with white designs, blue pants and a ski mask.

If you have seen the suspect, consider him armed and dangerous and call 911 immediately.

Officials are asking everyone to stay clear of the area while authorities actively search. Those who are in the immediate area are asked to stay in your home and keep your doors locked.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.