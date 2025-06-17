Spring resident claims $3 million prize from Texas Lottery scratch ticket

The Brief A Spring resident claimed a $3 million top prize in the Texas Lottery's 5000X Loteria Spectacular. The $50 scratch ticket was sold at a store in Houston. Three of the four $3 million top prizes have been claimed so far.



A lucky Spring resident claimed a $3 million top prize in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.

$3M scratch ticket winner in Spring

What we know:

The Spring resident won the $3 million top prize in the 5000X Loteria Spectacular scratch ticket game.

The ticket was purchased at B&B News & More, located at 5085 Westheimer Road (Suite #B2707), in Houston.

What we don't know:

The winner chose to remain anonymous.

What is the 500X Loteria Spectacular?

By the numbers:

The 500X Loteria Spectacular costs $50 per scratch ticket. There are four $3 million top prize tickets, and three of them have now been claimed.

There are over $309.5 million worth of prizes available in the game in total.

Lottery officials say the odds of winning any prize in the game are 3.21, which includes break-even prizes.