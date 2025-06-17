Spring resident claims $3 million prize from Texas Lottery scratch ticket
HOUSTON - A lucky Spring resident claimed a $3 million top prize in a Texas Lottery scratch ticket game.
What we know:
The Spring resident won the $3 million top prize in the 5000X Loteria Spectacular scratch ticket game.
The ticket was purchased at B&B News & More, located at 5085 Westheimer Road (Suite #B2707), in Houston.
What we don't know:
The winner chose to remain anonymous.
What is the 500X Loteria Spectacular?
By the numbers:
The 500X Loteria Spectacular costs $50 per scratch ticket. There are four $3 million top prize tickets, and three of them have now been claimed.
There are over $309.5 million worth of prizes available in the game in total.
Lottery officials say the odds of winning any prize in the game are 3.21, which includes break-even prizes.
The Source: The information in this article comes from the Texas Lottery.