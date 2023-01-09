Spring man, who police say lit his own house on fire last week, scheduled to appear in court Tuesday
SPRING, Texas - The man at the center of a fiery SWAT standoff in Spring last week is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.
Pablo Patino-Bustos (Photo courtesy of Harris County Constables Pct. 4)
Pablo Patino is facing a number of charges including arson, and making a terroristic threat.
He was arrested last week after police say he lit his own house on fire.
He was previously out on bond for allegedly assaulting his wife.