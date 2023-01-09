Expand / Collapse search

Spring man, who police say lit his own house on fire last week, scheduled to appear in court Tuesday

SPRING, Texas - The man at the center of a fiery SWAT standoff in Spring last week is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

Pablo Patino-Bustos (Photo courtesy of Harris County Constables Pct. 4)

Pablo Patino is facing a number of charges including arson, and making a terroristic threat.

He was arrested last week after police say he lit his own house on fire.

A neighbor captured video of Pablo Patino Bustos, 28, climbing out of the roof of his own house he set on fire after an hours-long standoff in Spring, Texas. Authorities said the standoff began after the ex-wife of Bustos went to the home to pick up some items with them present as she thought he might be there. As they were clearing the house, they came into contact with Bustos who said he had a gun and officers pulled back and set up a perimeter. (Video Courtesy of Warren Garrett/Neighbor)

He was previously out on bond for allegedly assaulting his wife.