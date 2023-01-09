Spring man, who police say lit his own house on fire last week, scheduled to appear in court Tuesday

The man at the center of a fiery SWAT standoff in Spring last week is scheduled to be in court on Tuesday.

Pablo Patino-Bustos (Photo courtesy of Harris County Constables Pct. 4)

Pablo Patino is facing a number of charges including arson, and making a terroristic threat.

BACKGROUND: Pablo Patino-Bustos arrest: Man who set fire to home, hit wife with vehicle has bond set at $4.5 million

He was arrested last week after police say he lit his own house on fire.

He was previously out on bond for allegedly assaulting his wife.