A Spring man was arrested for indecent exposure in front of children.

On May 27, Rene Rodriguez, 45, was arrested and charged with Indecency with a Child by Exposure.

According to Constable Mark Herman's Office, deputies responded to the 20800 block of Imperial Valley Drive after receiving multiple calls about a man exposing himself in public.

When deputies arrived, eyewitnesses identified Rodriguez as the person. Witnesses say he was sexually gratifying and exposing himself in front of small children.

Rodriguez was arrested and booked into the Harris County Jail. His bond was set at $25,000.00.

"This type of behavior is unacceptable," said Constable Herman. "We will not tolerate anyone who puts our children at risk."

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Constable Mark Herman's Office at 713-221-6000.