Spring Break is almost here and while children might be tempted to stay inside and do nothing, parents might want to spend some quality time with their little ones.

RELATED: Houston ranked 8th best city for child-friendly vacations: survey | Houston ranked 5th most affordable destination in the US, survey finds

Fortunately, Houston is offering dozens of activities in and around the city that can be fun, adventurous, and educational. And in case your child has an interest in a particular field like theater or gardening, there are camps they might find entertaining!

CHECK OUT FOX 26's THINGS TO DO PAGE

Here's a list of some family-friendly activities you can do all week long in Houston: