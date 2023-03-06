Spring Break 2023: Family-friendly Things to Do in Houston
HOUSTON - Spring Break is almost here and while children might be tempted to stay inside and do nothing, parents might want to spend some quality time with their little ones.
Fortunately, Houston is offering dozens of activities in and around the city that can be fun, adventurous, and educational. And in case your child has an interest in a particular field like theater or gardening, there are camps they might find entertaining!
Here's a list of some family-friendly activities you can do all week long in Houston:
- Golden Age of the Cattle Drive at George Ranch Historical Park - from Saturday, March 11 through Saturday, March 18
- Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo at NRG Park - available until Sunday, March 19
- Downtown Aquarium Spring Break - available until Sunday, March 19
- Kemah Boardwalk Spring Break - available through Sunday, March 19
- Pleasure Pier Spring Break - available through Sunday, March 19
- Lagoonfest Beach Club & Aqua Adventure Park - opening March 11
- The Rink: Rollerskating at Discovery Green - available until Friday, March 17
- Moon 2 Mars Festival at Space Center Houston - from Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, March 19
- Spring Break at Lone Star Flight Museum - from Saturday, March 11 through Saturday, March 18
- Spring Break Destination Celebration at Children’s Museum Houston - from Saturday, March 11 through Sunday, March 19
- BotaniCamp 2023 at Houston Botanic Garden - from Monday, March 13 through Thursday, March 16
- Spring Break Camp at Alley Theatre - from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17
- Houston Center for Contemporary Craft - from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17
- Bayou Bend Collection & Gardens at Museum of Fine Arts Houston - from Monday, March 13 through Friday, March 17
- Spring Breakation at the Woodlands Children’s Museum - from Monday, March 13 through Sunday, March 19
- Natural Texas at Fort Bend Museum - from Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17
- Nowruz at Asia Society Texas Center - from Tuesday, March 14 through Friday, March 17
- Main Street Theater presents Don’t Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical at MATCH - from Tuesday, March 14 through Saturday, March 18