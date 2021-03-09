SpongeBob is coming to Houston

Asha Holloway, the creator of popular pop-ups such as Jingled Up, Harry Potter, The Office, and more, now brings you a SpongeBob theme inspired restaurant and pop-up bar.



Located on Main St., the Rusty Krab will be open April 9 through May 9 and will continue to follow COVID-19 protocol by requiring masks & temperature checks.

They will increase to 70%, however, they are prepared to go back down to 50% should they see the need.



This will be their longest running pop-up to date. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at midnight.

