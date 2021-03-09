Expand / Collapse search

SpongeBob is coming to Houston

By
Published 
The News Edge
FOX 26 Houston

SpongeBob coming to Houston

SpongeBob is coming to Houston. FOX 26's Coco Dominguez has more.

HOUSTON - Asha Holloway, the creator of popular pop-ups such as Jingled Up, Harry Potter, The Office, and more, now brings you a SpongeBob theme inspired restaurant and pop-up bar.

Located on Main St., the Rusty Krab will be open April 9 through May 9 and will continue to follow COVID-19 protocol by requiring masks & temperature checks.

MORE BAYOU CITY BUZZ

They will increase to 70%, however, they are prepared to go back down to 50% should they see the need.

This will be their longest running pop-up to date. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at midnight.

Click here for more information. 
 