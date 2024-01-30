Splendora police say officers seized bottles of fruit drinks that were infused with a "liquid controlled substance" during a traffic stop.

The police department shared photos of the bottles that were labeled "mango" and melon" on social media on Monday.

"First Candy, Now Fruit Drinks! Definitely not for kids!" police captioned the post.

Police say the officers had conducted the stop for a traffic infraction, but during the initial contact, the officers grew suspicious.

The officers conducted a roadside interview, and consent was given for officers to search the vehicle, officials say.

During the search, police say they found the fruit drinks infused with the controlled substance. Police did not say what that controlled substance was. Officials say a total of 9,654 grams were seized.

According to police, two people were charged with Manufacturing and Delivery of a Controlled Substance.