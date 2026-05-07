Conroe co-pilot navigates uncertain future after Spirit Airlines shutdown

The Brief A Conroe co-pilot is back to work in construction and roofing after the sudden shutdown of Spirit Airlines left him grounded. Brandon Keene says the job market is now flooded with over 2,000 pilots, making it much harder to find a new seat in a cockpit. Despite the difficult transition and the emotional toll on his family, he remains focused on networking to eventually find a new flying home.



For 39-year-old Brandon Keene, the view from the cockpit was more than just a job—it was a passion represented by the small mementos he kept, including drawings handed to him by the children of passengers on his flights.

Now, those memories are some of the only things remaining from his career as a co-pilot for Spirit Airlines. Following the carrier’s sudden shutdown, Keene’s regular routes from LaGuardia to Houston have been permanently grounded, leaving the Conroe resident among thousands of aviation professionals searching for a new flight path.

A Turbulent Market

Local perspective:

This isn't Keene's first encounter with industry instability, but he says the current landscape is far more daunting than previous downturns.

"When I was furloughed a year and a half ago, it wasn't as bad because there were 500 of my peers to compete against," Keene said. "I had previous 'Part 121' experience—basically flying for an air carrier—which set me apart. But now, we've got 2,000-plus pilots flooding the market, and half of those are captains with turbine PIC (Pilot in Command) time. That’s really valuable."

With an influx of highly experienced captains now competing for a limited number of seats, Keene admits that landing a new aviation gig has become an uphill battle.

The Personal Toll

What they're saying:

Beyond the professional hurdles, the shutdown has hit home in a deeply personal way. As a father, Keene says the hardest part is answering the questions that wait for him at the end of the day.

"It’s humbling. It’s tough," Keene said. "It’s not a good feeling as a father being asked every morning or before bed, 'Hey, did you get a new job yet?' They're young, and they don't understand, but the disappointment in saying, 'No, I haven't,' is not great."

Keene recently traveled to a job conference in Dallas, hoping to network and get his name in front of other carriers. He returned home to find his children still awake, eager to hear if he had found a "new flying home."

MORE: Flight attendants left in Houston scramble to get home after airline shuts down

Back to His Roots

What's next:

While he waits for the aviation industry to stabilize, Keene isn't staying idle. He has returned to his roots to provide for his family, trading the flight yoke for hammers and nails.

He is currently working in construction and roofing, including skirting mobile homes.

Though he is working hard on the ground, his eyes remain on the skies. However, with major airlines adjusting their requirements due to the surplus of veteran pilots, Keene acknowledges it could be a few years before he is back in the captain's seat.

For now, the Conroe pilot is focused on the "next flying home," whenever—and wherever—that may be.