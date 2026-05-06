Houston police investigating deadly stabbing in Sunnyside
HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in Sunnyside, officials said.
Houston police investigating deadly Sunnyside stabbing
What we know:
According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Cullen near Wenda in Sunnyside around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Officials said at least one person was killed.
What we don't know:
Officials have not stated a motive behind the stabbing.
The person killed has not been identified.
The Source: Houston Police Department