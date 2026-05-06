Houston police investigating deadly stabbing in Sunnyside

The Brief The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in Sunnyside, officials said. According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Cullen near Wenda in Sunnyside around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Officials said at least one person was killed.



The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in Sunnyside, officials said.

Houston police investigating deadly Sunnyside stabbing

What we know:

According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Cullen near Wenda in Sunnyside around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Officials said at least one person was killed.

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated a motive behind the stabbing.

The person killed has not been identified.