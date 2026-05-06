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Houston police investigating deadly stabbing in Sunnyside

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Published  May 6, 2026 8:21pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 26 Houston

The Brief

    • The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in Sunnyside, officials said. 
    • According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Cullen near Wenda in Sunnyside around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. 
    • Officials said at least one person was killed. 

HOUSTON - The Houston Police Department is investigating a deadly stabbing that occurred in Sunnyside, officials said. 

Houston police investigating deadly Sunnyside stabbing

What we know:

According to authorities, they were called out to the intersection of Cullen near Wenda in Sunnyside around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. 

Officials said at least one person was killed. 

What we don't know:

Officials have not stated a motive behind the stabbing. 

The person killed has not been identified. 

The Source: Houston Police Department

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