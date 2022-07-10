Speeding driver killed after crashing into pole in southwest Houston

article

Authorities say a driver was killed Sunday morning after crashing into a pole in southwest Houston.

MORE CRIME-RELATED NEWS COVERAGE

Investigators with the Houston Police Department say they received a call just before 8 a.m. about a driver, an unidentified man, heading southbound at a high rate of speed in the 1100 block of Telephone Rd. when his truck left the roadway.

Shortly afterward, officials say the truck jumped a curb before taking out a utility pole and spun out of control. We're told several nearby residents were without power as a result.

The truck came to a complete stop after hitting a rod-ironed fence, causing the driver to get partially ejected and wedged between the truck and the fence.

FOLLOW THE LATEST HOUSTON-AREA NEWS

No other vehicles were involved in the accident, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was released, as of this writing.