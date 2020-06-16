Spectacular ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse will occur June 21, visible in some parts of the world

In just a few days, sky-watchers in parts of the world will have a chance to witness a rare “ring of fire” solar eclipse.

According to Travel & Leisure, this will be the best “ring of fire” solar eclipse of the decade.

The eclipse will occur on Sunday, June 21, 2020, just one day after the summer solstice. A summer solstice is the longest day of year, when Earth's tilt toward the sun is at its maximum.

The eclipse will take a narrow path across Africa and Asia, and will be visible across Africa, Ethiopia, Pakistan, India, China, and Taiwan. Sky-gazers in viewing areas will be able to see a fiery ring around the sun for up to one minute.

A “ring of fire” annular solar eclipse occurs when the moon covers the sun’s center, leaving the sun’s outer edges exposed to form a circle, or “ring of fire.” Solar eclipse glasses should be warn to avoid the threat of blindness.

Now, what about the North America? Unfortunately, those in the Americas will not able to see this eclipse.On June 10, 2021, a “ring of fire” eclipse will be visible from northern Ontario and northern Quebec. That eclipse will also be visible from Greenland, the North Pole, and northeastern Russia.

