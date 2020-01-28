Special election polls are open until 7:00 P.M. for Texas State Representatives for Districts 28 and 148

article

Two Texas state representative races are resolving their runoff elections today.

Texas House District 148 sees Democrat Anna Eastman and Republican Luis La Rotta vying for the seat left open by former state Rep. Jessica Farrar, a Houston Democrat who stepped down last year.

Texas House District 28 sees Republican Gary Gates running against Democrat Eliz Markowitz, the winner will finish the term of former state Rep. John Zerwas, a Richmond Republican who retired last year from his seat. This race has been drawing national attention, the race is being called the year's first bellwether that could signal bigger trends to come in November.

