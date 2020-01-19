Texas House District 28 special election drawing national attention - What's Your Point?

This week’s panel: Wayne Dolcefino, media consultant;; Bill King, former mayoral candidate, businessman and columnist; Tomaro Bell, super neighborhood leader; Michele Maples, conservative attorney; Chris Tritico, FOX 26 legal and political analyst; and Antonio Diaz, writer, educator and radio host, join host Greg Groogan discussing the importance of a special election and whether or not its outcome is a true take on Texas turning Blue in 2020.

KATY, Texas (AP) - The first big contest of 2020 may not be Iowa, but a race for a tiny Texas House seat. Presidential contenders Joe Biden and Michael Bloomberg, as well as former candidate Beto O'Rourke, are all trying to help Democrats win an obscure special election runoff for a state House district near Houston. The race is being called the year's first bellwether that could signal bigger trends to come in November. Trump carried the district by 10 points in 2016. But Democrats are watching the race for signs that suburban voters who are crucial to Trump's reelection chances are turning away from the GOP.