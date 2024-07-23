Expand / Collapse search

Space Center Houston to reopen Wednesday following water main break

July 23, 2024
HOUSTON - Space Center Houston will be reopening to the public on Wednesday morning following a water main break. 

The water main break forced Space Center Houston to close on Tuesday. 

Scheduled events and tours will proceed as planned. For inquiries, please contact our Reservations Department via email or call 281-283-4755

Space U and Explorer Camps will be in session on Wednesday.