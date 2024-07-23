Space Center Houston to reopen Wednesday following water main break

Space Center Houston will be reopening to the public on Wednesday morning following a water main break.

The water main break forced Space Center Houston to close on Tuesday.

Scheduled events and tours will proceed as planned. For inquiries, please contact our Reservations Department via email or call 281-283-4755.

Space U and Explorer Camps will be in session on Wednesday.