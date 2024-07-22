Space Center Houston has announced they will be closed on Tuesday, July 23 following a water main break.

According to a release, all tours, camps and events will be canceled.

Officials said the closure was "for the safety of our crew and guests."

If you have a tour scheduled for Tuesday, you're asked to contact the Reservations Department via e-mail at reservations@spacecenter.org to review your options.

For additional information on operation, visit spacecenter.org.