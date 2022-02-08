Police need the public’s help to identify a suspect in an aggravated robbery at an apartment complex in southwest Houston.

The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division shared video of the robbery that occurred in the 6400 block of Gessner Road around 1 p.m. January 9.

According to police, a man reported that he was walking at the apartment complex when an unknown male walked up to him, pointed a gun at him and demanded his wallet and phone.

The man gave the suspect his items, and the suspect ran to the parking lot. Police say he got into the passenger seat of a dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu and fled the scene.

The suspect was described only as a Black male, 23 to 33 years old, wearing a black shirt, dark pants and black shoes.

Anyone with information in this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers directly. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.

