Southwest Houston crash: Driver crashes vehicle into pool on Anderson Road, 1 person detained

Published  June 6, 2025 8:40pm CDT
Houston
The Brief

    • Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a pool in Houston.
    • The crash occurred in the 4700 block of Anderson Road just after 8 p.m.
    • No word yet if any injuries have been reported.

HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a pool on Anderson Road on Friday night. 

Houston crash: Vehicle crashes into swimming pool, authorities on scene

Details are very limited, but we're told the crash occurred in the 4700 block of Anderson Road just after 8 p.m. 

A caller told authorities that a vehicle ran into a pool. 

Police said one person has been detained in connection with the crash. 

What we don't know:

It's unclear what charges may be filed. 

No word yet if anyone has been injured. 

We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest. 

The Source: Information above from Houston Police Department. 

