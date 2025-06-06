Southwest Houston crash: Driver crashes vehicle into pool on Anderson Road, 1 person detained
HOUSTON - Authorities are on the scene after a vehicle crashed into a pool on Anderson Road on Friday night.
Details are very limited, but we're told the crash occurred in the 4700 block of Anderson Road just after 8 p.m.
A caller told authorities that a vehicle ran into a pool.
Police said one person has been detained in connection with the crash.
What we don't know:
It's unclear what charges may be filed.
No word yet if anyone has been injured.
We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.
The Source: Information above from Houston Police Department.