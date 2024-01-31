Houston Police Department announced the arrest of a suspect in connection with a shooting that killed a 19-year-old on Jan. 26.

According to authorities, Oscar Vasquez-Guzman, 42, shot three teenagers while driving on the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft.

PREVIOUS STORY: Houston Southwest Freeway shooting: Teen dies, search continues for shooter

HPD Sergeant John Stroble reports two 18-year-olds and two 19-year-olds were driving back home after bowling when an aggressive driver, now identified as Guzman, began tailgating them.

Guzman reportedly began shooting into the teen's SUV, hitting one of the 19-year-old teens in the head and two other teens in the leg and foot.

MORE: 3 Houston teens shot in SUV on Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft

The 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition by the driver of the SUV and he was pronounced dead on Saturday.

Sergeant Stroble says they were able to locate the suspect's vehicle within three hours after the incident, and he admitted to being present at the scene of the shooting, but his statement was inconsistent with the evidence we had.

FOX 26 Houston is now on the FOX LOCAL app available through Apple TV, Amazon FireTV, Roku, Google Android TV, and Vizio!

One of the victims was able to identify Vasquez-Guzman as the person who shot into their vehicle, officials say.

Guzman was charged with murder in the shooting.