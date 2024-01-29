One of the three teens shot in an SUV on a Houston highway on Friday morning has died, police say.

According to Houston police, the 19-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition, and doctors pronounced him deceased on Saturday.

Two women, 18 and 19, were also injured in the shooting and have since been released from the hospital, authorities say.

The shooting occurred in the southbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft around 12:20 a.m. Friday.

According to police, four teens, ages 18 and 19, had been bowling in Humble and were driving to a Denny’s in southwest Houston.

While they were on the highway, the driver said a Toyota Tundra was behind him going pretty fast and staying right on their SUV.

The driver told police that at some point, the Tundra pulled up to the passenger side, and the Tundra driver rolled down his window. Police say the teens also rolled down their window, and few words were exchanged before the Tundra driver started shooting.

The three passengers in the SUV were struck by gunfire. The driver was not injured and drove them to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Police are still searching for the driver of the gray or silver Toyota Tundra. Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Homicide Division at (713)308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at (713)222-TIPS.