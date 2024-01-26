3 teens shot in SUV on Houston highway

Three teens are in the hospital after they were shot in their SUV on a Houston highway early Friday morning.

Police believe the shooting occurred in the southbound mainlanes of the Southwest Freeway near Hillcroft around 12:20 a.m.

According to police, four teens, ages 18 and 19, had been bowling in Humble and were driving to a Denny’s in southwest Houston.

While they were on the highway, the driver says a Toyota Tundra was behind him going pretty fast and staying right on their SUV.

The driver told police that at some point, the Tundra pulled up to the passenger side, and the Tundra driver rolled down his window. Police say the teens also rolled down their window, and few words were exchanged before the Tundra driver started shooting.

The three passengers in the SUV were struck by gunfire. The driver was not injured and drove them to Memorial Hermann Southwest Hospital.

Authorities say a 19-year-old man was shot in the upper extremities and was last reported to be in critical condition. Two women, ages 18 and 19, were also shot – one in the knee and one in the foot.

Police are searching for the driver of the Tundra, described only as a middle-aged Hispanic male. Police believe there was a passenger in the truck.