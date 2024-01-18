The Houston Police Department and Crime Stoppers of Houston announced a $20,000 reward for information leading to the death of Louise Jean Wilson.

On Sunday, December 10, 2023, around 1:00 a.m., 17-year-old Louise Jean Wilson was shot and killed in the 1700 block of IH-45 Southbound in Houston.

During the incident, Wilson accidentally cut off the suspect while trying to avoid an accident. The suspect sped up to the victim and fired multiple rounds into the driver’s side of their vehicle.

Louise sustained major injuries from the gunshot wounds resulting in her death. Another passenger was also shot but survived.

Wilson's parents joined HPD and Crime Stoppers during the presser and had some words for the suspect in their daughter's murder.

"To my daughter's killer, I want to say you are a coward, but unlike how you have taken Louise's life, we have taken yours. We have just given you up to 20,000 reasons to doubt and not trust everyone in your world right now. You will have to live with that doubt for the rest of your life", Louise Wilson's father Daniel Wilson said.

We spoke to her family following the incident. They said Louise and two friends were heading to Galveston to hang out.

The teenager, who is from Whitney, Texas, just outside of Waco, was passing through Houston.

The shooting suspect is described a light-skinned black male in his early-20s with short deadlocks with blonde tips.

If you have any information regarding this murder investigation, you are urged to contact HPD or Crime Stoppers of Houston.

