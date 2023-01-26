Southwest Freeway crash: Fatal crash shuts down main lanes of traffic

article

Authorities are on the scene of a deadly motorcycle crash on the inbound lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop in Houston.

Details are very limited at this time.

All main lanes of traffic on Southwest Freeway northbound at the West Loop are blocked and traffic is being diverted in the area.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area while authorities remain on the scene.

This is a developing story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.