18-year-old known for leadership roles with FFA in Porter area dies in car crash

The Brief Jeter was remembered as a two-time president of the FFA chapter in Porter. His parents described the loss as the most painful experience of their lives. A celebration of life is planned for Sunday, Oct. 25, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Bil Sallas Park in New Caney.



This past Sunday, Hunter Cash Jeter died on Highway 99 in Cypress. It remains under investigation by the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

What they're saying:

The teen touched a lot of lives in his short life.

He was president of the FFA in Porter for two years in a row and remembered by many with that group on social media.

"I'm devastated," said Hunter's mother, Meghan Jeter. "It still hasn't fully hit me and I know it's going to. I'm not healthy at all, but I've got to be strong for my other kids."

Hunter leaves behind an older brother and younger sister.

"It's been the most painful thing I've experienced in my life," said Hunter's father, Aaron Jeter. "It sucks that the good ones get taken so quickly."

There will be a celebration of life for Hunter Jeter on Sunday, October 25 at Bil Sallas Park in New Caney from 2 p.m. until 4 p.m.