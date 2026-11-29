Bus fire shuts down I-10 in Baytown
BAYTOWN, Texas - Officials have closed off part of I-10 in the Baytown area after a bus reportedly caught fire on the highway.
Baytown I-10 closed after bus fire
First responders have all westbound lanes blocked off on I-10 near North Main Street and Crosby Cedar Bayou Road.
Harris County Lieutenant Terry Garza says a charter bus had caught fire. Passengers are said to be sitting on the grass by I-10.
There is no estimate on when the lanes will reopen.
There is no information on how the fire happened or if there were any injuries.
The Source: Houston TranStar and Harris County Lt. Terry Garza