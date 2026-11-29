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The Brief A man was killed during an officer-involved shooting late Saturday after allegedly firing a gun, threatening a relative and starting a house fire. Police say the suspect exited through a window and ignored commands, prompting one officer to fire a gun and another a less-lethal round. No officers or family members were injured, and police have not yet released the suspect's identity as multiple investigations begin.



A man died during an officer-involved shooting late Saturday night after allegedly firing a gun, threatening a family member and setting a fire inside a northeast Houston home, authorities said.

Houston officer-involved shooting

What we know:

Houston Police Assistant Chief Christy Smith said officers responded at 11:16 p.m. to a report of a firearm being discharged in the 8400 block of Eastover.

Upon arriving within minutes, officers were told by relatives at the home that the suspect had been shooting a gun into the ground and had made threats toward a family member, Smith said during a media briefing at the scene.

Officers helped the family members safely exit the home. The suspect then shut himself inside a room and started a fire, according to police.

At some point, the man crawled out of a window, where officers stationed outside gave him verbal commands. Smith said the man did not comply with those orders, prompting one officer to fire his duty weapon while another deployed a 40 mm less-lethal launcher.

Houston Fire Department personnel took the suspect to an area hospital, where he died.

Smith said the information remained preliminary as investigators processed the scene and canvassed the neighborhood for witnesses and physical evidence, including shell casings and the weapon used.

What we don't know:

She did not immediately have the ages of the suspect or the relatives involved, noting that while the people she knew of were adults, she could not confirm whether any children were inside the home.

No officers or family members were reported injured.

What's next:

The shooting will be investigated by the Houston Police Department’s Special Investigations Unit and Internal Affairs Division, as well as the Harris County District Attorney’s Office. Smith said body-worn camera footage from the incident will be released within 30 days.