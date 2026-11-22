Houston weather: Cooler, drier air arrives for Thanksgiving week
HOUSTON - A pair of cold fronts moving through Southeast Texas over the next several days will clear out mild weekend weather and bring potentially the coolest morning of the season so far by Thanksgiving.
Sunday weather
A weak front pushing across the region Sunday could trigger isolated showers around or after sunset.
A second, stronger cold front is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, ushering in noticeably cooler and drier air ahead of the holiday.
Thanksgiving forecast
By Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, residents across the Houston area can expect dry, chilly conditions. Morning low temperatures are forecast to dip near 40 degrees — potentially marking Houston’s coldest morning of the season to date — before afternoon highs rebound to near 60 degrees.
7-Day Forecast
The Source: Information in this article is from the FOX 26 Houston weather team.