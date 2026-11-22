The Brief A weak front moving through Southeast Texas could bring isolated showers around or after sunset on Sunday. A second front will arrive on Tuesday, ushering in cooler and drier air ahead of the holiday. Thanksgiving is expected to be dry and chilly, with highs near 60 and morning lows near 40—potentially Houston's coolest morning of the season so far.



A pair of cold fronts moving through Southeast Texas over the next several days will clear out mild weekend weather and bring potentially the coolest morning of the season so far by Thanksgiving.

Sunday weather

A weak front pushing across the region Sunday could trigger isolated showers around or after sunset.

A second, stronger cold front is scheduled to arrive on Tuesday, ushering in noticeably cooler and drier air ahead of the holiday.

Thanksgiving forecast

By Thanksgiving Day on Thursday, residents across the Houston area can expect dry, chilly conditions. Morning low temperatures are forecast to dip near 40 degrees — potentially marking Houston’s coldest morning of the season to date — before afternoon highs rebound to near 60 degrees.

7-Day Forecast