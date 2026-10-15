Katy teen killed in e-bike crash in Fort Bend County, DPS says

The Brief A 15-year-old boy from Katy died after his electric bike collided with a car driven by a pizza delivery driver in Fort Bend County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, along Woods Road near Tamarron Parkway in Brookshire. Investigators say the teen was riding southbound against traffic on an e-bike with no lights when he collided with a Honda Civic traveling northbound.



A 15-year-old boy from Katy died after his electric bike collided with a car driven by a pizza delivery driver in Fort Bend County, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

What we know:

The crash happened around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, along Woods Road near Tamarron Parkway in Brookshire.

Investigators say the teen was riding southbound against traffic on an e-bike with no lights when he collided with a Honda Civic traveling northbound.

The driver, an 18-year-old from Fulshear, was delivering pizza at the time. DPS says the driver stopped, rendered aid and called 911.

The teen was taken to Memorial Hermann in Katy, where he died. No charges have been filed.

The crash marks the second time in just over a month that a child has died while riding an electric bike or scooter in Fort Bend County. Authorities say an 11-year-old was killed in an e-scooter crash near Katy in September.

What they're saying:

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office says deputies have responded to more than 30 incidents involving electric bikes and scooters and children ages 11 to 15 this year.

Sheriff Eric Fagan says the county has seen an increase in these incidents. In a safety message posted on social media, he urged riders to wear helmets, slow down and come to a complete stop before crossing roads or intersections.

He also encouraged riders to avoid phones and headphones and reminded drivers to slow down and watch for children.

"Parents, have the conversation. Riders, make smart choices. Drivers, pay attention," Fagan said. "It only takes one moment for a preventable mistake to become a tragedy."

For Fulshear parent Sergio Bedoya, the crashes reinforce why he is not allowing his 10-year-old son to ride an e-bike or e-scooter alone right now.

Bedoya says his son is not ready to ride independently and is still uncomfortable with the speed. For now, they ride together so he can teach his son to stop at every stop sign and share the road.

He says parents have an important role in helping children learn to ride safely before allowing them to go out on their own.