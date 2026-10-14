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Man arrested for deadly South Acres double shooting

By
FOX 26 Houston
Crime and Public Safety
Published October 14, 2026 1:20 PM CDT
Published October 14, 2026 1:20 PM CDT

The Brief

    • A suspect is charged with capital murder for allegedly killing two people in July.
    • A man and woman were found fatally shot inside a home. Detectives worked under the assumption that a third party shot the two.
    • The male victim was identified to FOX 26 by his loved ones. They also said the female victim was his girlfriend.

HOUSTON - A man is in custody for a shooting over the summer that left two people dead in southeast Houston.

South Acres double shooting: Suspect arrested

What we know:

Records confirm that 29-year-old Johnathan Green has been arrested and charged with capital murder. The charge is for the deaths of 31-year-old Kristopher Clark and 24-year-old Jada Lessane.

Court documents say Green was attempting to rob Clark on July 12 when the shooting happened.

Green's bond for the has not been set at this time. Prosecutors have requested a hearing for his bond to be denied, but a judge has not approved the request as of this report.

Photo of Kristopher Clark during balloon release held by family (left); Mugshot of Johnathan Green from Houston Police (right).

The backstory:

The shooting happened at a home on Glen Hollow Drive in the South Acres area, near Cullen Boulevard and East Orem Drive.

Police were called to the scene at around 2:20 a.m. on July 12 and found a man and a woman with fatal gunshot wounds. As detectives investigated the scene, they immediately worked on the assumption that an unknown third party shot the two and left the scene.

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Two people were found shot to death inside a home in southeast Houston early Sunday morning in what police are investigating as a double homicide committed by an outstanding third party.

One of the victims, Kristopher Clark, was later identified to FOX 26 by his loved ones. They held a balloon release in his honor the weekend after he was killed.

They also identified the second victim, Lessane, as Clark's girlfriend.

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Family and friends gathered at a Southeast Houston park Saturday night for a memorial balloon release honoring 31-year-old Kristopher Clark, who was shot to death alongside his girlfriend. The Houston Police Department is investigating the shooting as a double homicide committed by an unidentified shooter who fled the scene.

What we don't know:

Records show Green is also being held on other charges, but it's not clear if they're tied to the shooting.

Other details regarding the shooting are not available at this time.

The Source: Houston Police, previous FOX 26 reporting, and records from the Harris County District Clerk's Office

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