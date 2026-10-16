Another Houston production studio hit by same three thieves who stole $60,000 worth of camera lenses

The Brief Jimi Harvuni said 12 cameras, 18 lenses and a drone were stolen from Harvuni J Studios. Harvuni believes the same three men seen in at least two other studio burglaries targeted his business. The theft has delayed production of "Vibez Dating," a show Harvuni films and produces for Tubi.



A Houston film studio owner said thieves stole thousands of dollars’ worth of equipment, forcing him to pause production on a dating show airing on Tubi. He believes the same three men have targeted at least seven film and production studios since late August.

What they're saying:

Jimi Harvuni, owner of Harvuni J Studios, is the third film and production studio we've interviewed about what appears to be the same three men stealing expensive equipment. At least seven film and production studios have been hit since late August.

The timing couldn't be worse for Harvuni. He has a show called Vibez Dating that's airing on Tubi.

"It's a show we shoot here where we match you up, send you on a date, and we pay for it and film it," Harvuni said.

He's made about five episodes for the streaming service and needs to get more in the can.

Something he can't do because of what the three crooks stole from him: 12 cameras, 18 lenses, and a drone.

He believes they are the same men that have been seen in at least two other burglaries.

Harvuni says at least one of the men has been to the studio before, which has nothing outside that would make the public aware the location is a production studio.

The trio was in and out within about a minute and knew right where to go to find what they wanted to steal.

"It's devastating," Harvuni said. "You try to provide an honest living, try to provide something where people can come live out their dreams, their passions, putting their shows on and something like this happens. It's hard to put in perspective."

What you can do:

Anyone with information should contact the Houston Police Department, Harris County Sheriff's Office or Crime Stoppers.