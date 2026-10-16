Miami boy returns to Houston for second brain surgery, brings his joyful spirit

The Brief During a live broadcast covering World Cup festivities, FOX 26 reporter Mekenna Earnhart was photobombed by a young boy named Kai whose energetic dancing stole the show. Beyond enjoying the event, Kai and his family had traveled to Houston from Miami seeking medical answers and a second opinion at Texas Children's Hospital for his severe, daily seizures. Months after his initial viral moment, Kai returned to Houston for a successful second brain surgery, leading to an emotional reunion with Mekenna as he continues his recovery with a smile.



Two brain surgeries and a lot of smiles

Seven-year-old Kai Peña traveled from Miami to Houston for a second brain surgery after experiencing recurring seizures. His family sought care at Texas Children’s Hospital, hoping the procedure would bring lasting relief. Eight days after surgery, Kai was feeling good, making people laugh and showing off the dance moves that first caught the attention of FOX 26 during a World Cup live shot.

"He took it like a champ. He was always super brave."

What they're saying:

Kai underwent brain surgery at age 4, but his seizures eventually returned. His mother, Bridgette Alvarez, said he had been experiencing seizures about five to seven times a week.

Alvarez described Kai as a ray of sunshine who loves making people laugh and pulling pranks. She said he remained brave throughout the medical process, facing surgery with a smile.

"He took it like a champ. He was always super brave," Alvarez said.

Praying for lasting relief

What's next:

The family hopes the latest procedure will bring lasting relief from Kai’s seizures and prevent any tumor recurrence.

During their return to Houston, Kai reunited with FOX 26 staff, toured the newsroom and showed off his dance moves once again. His first encounter with the station happened during the World Cup, when he danced behind reporter Mekenna Earnhart during a live shot at Pitch 25, prompting the anchors to point him out on air.

Even after another major surgery, Kai was back to doing what he loves: dancing, making people laugh, and spreading joy to those around him.