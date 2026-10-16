Houston weather: Cold front arrives, brings windy conditions

The Brief Wind advisory Friday evening Cool mornings this weekend Quiet for now in the Tropical Atlantic



FALL COLD FRONT ARRIVES, WIND ADVISORY

A cold front moved across southeast Texas early this morning, ushering in cooler, refreshing weather in Houston! We will likely see highs in the 70s and wake up temperatures in the 40s & 50s this weekend. You can also expect a big drop in humidity with an increase in winds. A Wind Advisory in effect until 1 a.m. Saturday for parts of Southeast Texas including Baytown, Sugarland, Galveston, Sealy & Brenham.

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GRADUALLY WARMING NEXT WEEK WITH A FEW SHOWERS

After a cooler and drier weekend, look for temperatures to heat back up again next week. We should jump back into the low to middle 80s with a few showers returning to the forecast.

ATLANTIC BASIN QUIET FOR NOW

No tropical activity is expected in the Atlantic basin for the next seven days. However, keep in mind that hurricane season runs through the end of November. Our chance for another tropical system in the Gulf is low, but not zero.