Dayton crash: Bus driver arrested after bus he was driving struck a child, officials say

The Brief A Dayton Independent School District bus driver has been arrested following a hit-and-run incident that severely injured a child on Friday morning. Officials said 70-year-old Ricky Eugene Cherry was arrested. According to the Dayton Police Department, authorities were called out to the eastbound intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Stilson Road, near State Highway 99.



A Dayton Independent School District bus driver has been arrested following a hit-and-run incident that severely injured a child on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officials said 70-year-old Ricky Eugene Cherry was arrested.

According to the Dayton Police Department, authorities were called out to the eastbound intersection of U.S. Highway 90 and Stilson Road, near State Highway 99.

Officials said investigators believe Cherry was driving a bus that struck a child, then failed to stop and render aid, and fled the scene in the school bus.

Authorities said the child was severely injured.

What we don't know:

Officials did not provide the age or condition of the child who was struck.

Authorities did not state how Cherry was arrested.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Why you should care:

In a statement on Friday evening, Dayton ISD said, "Dayton Independent School District is providing an update regarding the incident that occurred earlier this morning involving a Dayton ISD student who was struck by a vehicle. The District has been working closely with the Dayton Police Department as authorities continue their investigation. Preliminary information indicates that the vehicle involved was a school bus operated by a Dayton ISD bus driver. As this remains an active investigation, the District is limited in the information it can release at this time. Dayton ISD remains committed to cooperating fully with law enforcement."Our hearts and prayers are with the student and their family as they navigate this difficult time," said Dayton ISD Superintendent Dr. Travis Young. "We recognize the concern this incident has brought to our school community, and we remain committed to providing support while respecting the privacy of those involved. Dayton ISD appreciates the community’s understanding, patience, and continued support as we navigate this sensitive matter."