Southwest Freeway closing at West Loop again this weekend

All main lanes of the Southwest Freeway at the West Loop will close at some point again this weekend.

As part of the I-610 West Loop/ I-69 Southwest Freeway interchange project, the Texas Department of Transportation will close the northbound and southbound sides at separate times.

NORTHBOUND

On Saturday, September 18 between 7a.m. and 7p.m., crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway northbound mainlanes at I-610 West Loop.

SOUTHBOUND

On Sunday, September 19 between 7a.m. and 7p.m., crews will close the I-69 Southwest Freeway southbound mainlanes at I-610 West Loop.

There will be additional impacts during this roadwork including the closure of the I-610 West Loop southbound frontage road at I-69 Southwest Freeway. Click here for more info on these closures.

Drivers should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route.

The I-69/I-610 interchange is a $259 million project which TXDoT says will "significantly enhance safety and improve mobility by widening the connector ramps to two lanes, increasing sight distances, and providing remedies to eliminate weaving."