Southmore Boulevard shooting: Officer fires weapon at armed robbery suspect, authorities on scene

The Brief Authorities are on the scene following an officer-involved shooting on Friday. The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Southmore Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m. Preliminary information is an officer fired at an armed robbery suspect



Authorities are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that occurred on Friday afternoon.

Houston police officer fires weapon at armed robbery suspect on Southmore Blvd.

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 2200 block of Southmore Boulevard just before 3:30 p.m.

Officials said preliminary information is an officer fired at an armed robbery suspect, striking the suspect.

The suspect was taken to the hospital.

The officer involved was not injured in the shooting.

Photo from the scene (Source: SkyFOX)

What we don't know:

The condition of the suspect was not released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story. We'll keep you up-to-date with the very latest.