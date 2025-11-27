Southeast Houston fire: Barbeque pit cooking too close to home causes large fire

The Brief An investigation is underway following a fire that sparked up in Houston on Thursday morning. Firefighters said a barbecue pit close to the home potentially caused the fire. One person was taken to Memorial Herman Hospital in the Medical Center with first and second degree burns. The official cause is still under investigation.



An investigation is underway following a fire that sparked up in Houston on Thursday morning.

Barbeque pit cooking close to home causes large fire

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire occurred on Winding Creek Way, near Flagstone Terrace.

Firefighters said a barbecue pit close to the home potentially caused the fire.

One person was taken to Memorial Herman Hospital in the Medical Center with first and second degree burns.

The official cause is still under investigation.