Southeast Houston fire: Barbeque pit cooking too close to home causes large fire

By
Published  November 27, 2025 4:47pm CST
Houston
FOX 26 Houston

HOUSTON - An investigation is underway following a fire that sparked up in Houston on Thursday morning. 

Barbeque pit cooking close to home causes large fire

According to the Houston Fire Department, the fire occurred on Winding Creek Way, near Flagstone Terrace. 

Firefighters said a barbecue pit close to the home potentially caused the fire. 

One person was taken to Memorial Herman Hospital in the Medical Center with first and second degree burns.

The official cause is still under investigation. 

