South Texas stash house discovered by ICE, 16 undocumented migrants arrested

The Brief U.S. ICE agents uncovered a suspected stash house in Mercedes, Texas, on Monday following an anonymous tip. Sixteen undocumented individuals from five countries were found inside the residence and taken into custody. One person is being questioned for human smuggling, and the investigation into the operation is ongoing.



A suspected stash house in Mercedes, Texas, was uncovered June 2 by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, resulting in the arrest of 16 undocumented individuals.

South Texas Stash House

On June 1, ICE received a tip from an anonymous caller that multiple undocumented individuals were being hidden at a home in Mercedes. Mercedes is in Hildago County, in far South Texas.

ICE contacted the Mercedes Police Department, which conducted a welfare check of the property. Authorities spoke to the owner of the property, who admitted to harboring approximately 16 individuals inside the home.

The 16 individuals encountered were identified as nationals of Nepal, Albania, Mexico, Honduras and Guatemala.

All of them were taken into custody for immigration violations and another individual, a Mexican national, is being questioned for his role in human smuggling.

The investigation remains ongoing. The enforcement action was supported by ICE’s Enforcement and Removal Operations, U.S. Border Patrol and U.S.

What they're saying:

"This operation underscores the critical role that the public and local law enforcement partners play in identifying and disrupting human smuggling operations," said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Rio Grande Valley Deputy Special Agent in Charge Mark Lippa. "Transnational criminal networks continue to endanger lives for profit. ICE will relentlessly pursue those who exploit vulnerable individuals for financial gain."

What you can do:

Members of the public are encouraged to report suspicious activity or tips related to human smuggling by calling 866-347-2423 or by submitting an anonymous tip via the ICE online tip form.