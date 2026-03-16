South Texas man sentenced 18 years for sexting minor, holding 11,000+ of child porn

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The Brief Jaime Christian Flores was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for distributing thousands of child sexual abuse images and videos. The 36-year-old was ordered to pay $84,000 in total restitution to 28 victims and must register as a sex offender upon his release. Flores remains out on bond and is expected to voluntarily surrender to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility at a later date.



A 36-year-old South Texas resident has been sent to prison after sexting with a young girl and sending child pornography involving newborns.

Registered as a sex offender

What we know:

Jaime Christian Flores pleaded guilty on June 2, 2025, and was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison. He was ordered to pay $3,000 in restitution to each of 28 victims and will serve five years on supervised release following the completion of his prison sentence. During that time, he will have to comply with federal requirements designed to restrict his access to children and the internet.

He will also be ordered to register as a sex offender.

Evidence of child sexual abuse material

(Photo illustration by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

In April 2024, authorities discovered Flores was part of an online group dedicated to sharing child sexual abuse material.

He shared 30 images and one video of child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) while in the group chat.

Flores later admitted to using his cellphone to download and distribute CSAM.

Over 11,000+ of CSAM

What they're saying:

According to federal court, Flores also stated he had been communicating with a 17-year-old minor for the past year and regularly sent CSAM and sexted with the teen.

The investigation revealed Flores sent approximately 292 videos depicting minors engaged in sexual conduct or depicting their genital areas.

The age of the victims in the video range from newborn to 13 years of age.

A forensic examination of Flores’s cellphone revealed a total of 7,647 images and 4,019 videos of CSAM.

At the hearing, the court heard from a victim via letter explaining how she feels scarred and traumatized and wanted the judge to make sure Flores doesn’t hurt anyone else.

Surrender details

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) seal. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS/AFP via Getty Images)

What's next:

Flores was permitted to remain on bond and voluntarily surrender to a Federal Bureau of Prisons facility to be determined in the near future.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement of Homeland Security Investigations conducted the investigation.