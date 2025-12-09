South Houston: Flaming 18-wheeler stalls IH-610 overpass, fire extinguished, traffic problems continue

The Brief An 18-wheeler caught fire on the IH-610 overpass at IH-45 in south Houston Tuesday evening. Fire and HazMat crews responded as deputies warned the public to avoid the area. No injuries or details on the truck’s cargo have been reported.



A Houston freeway is currently blocked after an 18-wheeler caught fire on Tuesday evening.

Flaming 18-wheeler in Houston

What we know:

According to the Houston Police Department, the fire sparked up around 7 p.m.

Officials said they initially received reported that there was a tanker truck on fire. However, it was later determined the tractor portion of the vehicle had caught fire.

Houston 18-wheeler fire

Firefighters were able to put out the flames.

Authorities said the tanker portion of the vehicle, which officials believed was carrying sulfuric acid, did not catch on fire.

There was not a danger to the public, officials said.

Officials stated the Texas Department of Transportation will be evaluating the bridge to determine if the fire caused any damage.

Authorities said the driver of the truck was able to get out OK.

No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It's unclear exactly what the tanker had inside of it.

The cause of the fire is unclear.