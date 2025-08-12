South Houston apartment complex residents complain of rat infestation

Dozens of rats have been seen in and around an apartment complex on Houston's south side.

FOX 26 went to the area on Tuesday and spoke to residents who are fed up with the rodents.

Cullen Park Apartments rat problem

This is happening at Cullen Park apartment homes off Cullen Boulevard.

Residents say they have been dealing with A/C issues, maintenance issues, roaches, and even rats inside their units, and that complaints to management have gone unanswered.

What they're saying:

One resident says she has been living at the complex since 2021, and that things have been bad for over a year.

She says her stove and fridge do not work, tile has been coming up from her kitchen floor, that her water has been broken since July, and now she says she's concerned her family is getting sick from black mold in the apartment.

She also said she's scared for her children, saying the rats around the apartments are as big as cats.

What's next:

FOX 26 reached out to the Houston Health Department about the issue, and they said they have no active cases at this location.

They did share that they closed four cases at the complex recently, including one rodent cast.

They say they've reached out to the apartment's management team, and provided guidance for rodent control.

The department says they've asked the complex to give them a plan for getting rid of the rodents from the property.