South Carolina boy, 9, dies after father accidentally shot him on Thanksgiving Day, reports say

A South Carolina father accidentally shot and killed his 9-year-old son on Thanksgiving day, in what reportedly was a tragic mishap that occurred while the young honor roll student and his dad were on a holiday rabbit hunt.

Colton Williams, his family tells WRDW, was hunting when he was accidentally struck by gunfire. Officials from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the incident happened in Springfield.

"This is hard. We are thankful to God for the nine years we had with him, though,” the boy’s grandfather told FOX8. “He was the brightest light in our lives."

Williams, according to his obituary, was a fourth-grade honor roll student at Kelly-Edwards Elementary in Williston.

“Colton loved playing all sports; he was recently chosen to play on the All-Star Football Team for the Williston Recreational League,” the obituary said. “He also enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping and loved playing the piano.”

The Williston School District said counselors will now be available Monday to assist grieving classmates.

“It is with great sadness that we share news of the passing of one of our beloved fourth grade KEES scholars, Colton Williams,” the district wrote in a Facebook post. “Please join in with the KEES/Williston School District 29 family as we lift the family in prayer.”

Colton’s grandfather told FOX8 that the 9-year-old’s organs will be donated.

