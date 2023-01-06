Son suspected of shooting mother, man at Houston home, police say

A man is suspected of shooting his mother multiple times and shooting another man to death at a Houston home, police say.

The shooting was reported around midnight Friday in the 2300 block of Binley Drive.

Houston robbery suspect shot to death by customer in taqueria on Gessner, police say

Authorities arrived on the scene and found a man, believed to be in his 50s, dead in the front yard. They also found a woman, believed to be in her 40s, with multiple gunshot wounds. She was taken to the hospital.

Houston police investigate a deadly shooting on Binley Drive.

Police say the suspect, the woman’s adult son, was taken into custody at the scene.

According to police, he has a history of mental health issues and had reportedly been acting strange recently.

Authorities say the man who was killed in the shooting is believed to be the woman’s boyfriend.